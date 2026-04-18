Capital One Financial Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Capital One Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.13.

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MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.35. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,372,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,688,655. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,275,206.06. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company's stock worth $292,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company's stock worth $264,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,946 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,820,202 shares of the company's stock worth $978,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $82,348,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company's stock.

More MGM Resorts International News

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MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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