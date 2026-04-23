Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company's previous close.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.30.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $199.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside from Barclays: Barclays raised its price target to $250 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in COF’s medium‑term earnings potential and integration benefits. Barclays price-target raise

Analyst upside from Barclays: Barclays raised its price target to $250 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in COF’s medium‑term earnings potential and integration benefits. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan nudges target higher: JPMorgan lifted its target to $215 and maintained an overweight call, a modest supportive datapoint for the stock’s near-term outlook. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan nudges target higher: JPMorgan lifted its target to $215 and maintained an overweight call, a modest supportive datapoint for the stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Preferreds look attractive to income investors: A Seeking Alpha piece says Capital One’s Series N preferreds may offer value with an upgrade horizon in late‑2027/early‑2028 — relevant for yield‑seeking holders but less directly tied to common‑stock moves. Preferreds article

Preferreds look attractive to income investors: A Seeking Alpha piece says Capital One’s Series N preferreds may offer value with an upgrade horizon in late‑2027/early‑2028 — relevant for yield‑seeking holders but less directly tied to common‑stock moves. Negative Sentiment: $425M settlement approved: A court approved a $425M settlement requiring payouts to current and former customers and changes to savings rates — this increases near‑term cash outflows and could raise deposit costs. Settlement article

$425M settlement approved: A court approved a $425M settlement requiring payouts to current and former customers and changes to savings rates — this increases near‑term cash outflows and could raise deposit costs. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue missed estimates: COF reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B, both slightly below consensus; management also raised provisions for credit losses, refocusing investor concern on credit costs. Earnings/reports

Q1 earnings and revenue missed estimates: COF reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B, both slightly below consensus; management also raised provisions for credit losses, refocusing investor concern on credit costs. Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted to rising provisions and higher expenses: Coverage and market commentary emphasize a jump in provisions y/y and margin/expense pressures, which likely amplified the stock’s weakness after the print. Zacks coverage

Shares reacted to rising provisions and higher expenses: Coverage and market commentary emphasize a jump in provisions y/y and margin/expense pressures, which likely amplified the stock’s weakness after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target slightly (still a hold), while BTIG reaffirmed a buy at $224 — the mixed analyst action points to diverging views on valuation vs. risk. Analyst moves

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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