Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock's current price.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $174.72 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. COF Q1 Deep Dive

Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. BTIG Buy Rating / Benzinga note

Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Earnings Call Transcript

Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Earnings Call Highlights

Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Negative Sentiment: Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. MarketWatch: Bad‑debt provisions

Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dipped after the print as traders focused on the miss and rising credit costs; additional pressure could come from recent large institutional/insider selling noted in data feeds. QuiverQuant: Stock reaction analysis

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

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