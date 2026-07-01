Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COF. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.19.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0%

COF opened at $200.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.31. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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