Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$75.93 and last traded at C$75.69, with a volume of 56214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.91.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$82.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a "top pick" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$79.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -687.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.88, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$652,279.68. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power TSX: CPX is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

Further Reading

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