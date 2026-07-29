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Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: Seven analysts covering Capital Southwest rate the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with four buys and three holds. The average 12-month price target is $23.20.
  • Capital Southwest opened at $23.82, near its 52-week high of $24.43, with a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.1934 per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 9.7%; its payout ratio is 122.11%.
  • Interested in Capital Southwest? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.70. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Capital Southwest's dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,877 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company's stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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