Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citizens Jmp

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock's current price.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Capital Southwest alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 179,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,003 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company's stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Capital Southwest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Southwest wasn't on the list.

While Capital Southwest currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here