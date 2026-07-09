Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $8.46. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 787,273 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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