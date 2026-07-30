Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to "Neutral"

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,669.10. This trade represents a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,533,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,062,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,516,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $23,168,000. Finally, SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capricor Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peer-reviewed data support deramiocel: The Lancet published HOPE-3 Phase 3 results showing that deramiocel slowed upper-limb function decline by 54% versus placebo and produced reported cardiac benefits. Capricor said the publication independently validated the trial’s design, methodology and findings. The Lancet Publishes HOPE-3 Data for Capricor Therapeutics' Deramiocel in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The Lancet published HOPE-3 Phase 3 results showing that deramiocel slowed upper-limb function decline by 54% versus placebo and produced reported cardiac benefits. Capricor said the publication independently validated the trial’s design, methodology and findings. Neutral Sentiment: FDA panel vote is not the final agency decision: Independent advisers recommended against approval of deramiocel for the Duchenne heart-disease indication. The FDA is not required to follow the panel, but the vote is a significant regulatory obstacle. FDA panel votes against Capricor's Duchenne heart disease therapy

Independent advisers recommended against approval of deramiocel for the Duchenne heart-disease indication. The FDA is not required to follow the panel, but the vote is a significant regulatory obstacle. Negative Sentiment: FDA briefing documents challenged the company’s evidence: Regulators concluded that deramiocel did not demonstrate statistically significant benefits on its prespecified cardiac endpoint, undermining investor confidence despite Capricor’s positive interpretation of the HOPE-3 data.

Regulators concluded that deramiocel did not demonstrate statistically significant benefits on its prespecified cardiac endpoint, undermining investor confidence despite Capricor’s positive interpretation of the HOPE-3 data. Negative Sentiment: Analysts turned more cautious: B. Riley and Roth Capital downgraded the stock, followed by Alliance Global Partners’ move from Buy to Neutral with a $7 price target. The downgrades reflect increased uncertainty around approval and commercial prospects.

B. Riley and Roth Capital downgraded the stock, followed by Alliance Global Partners’ move from Buy to Neutral with a $7 price target. The downgrades reflect increased uncertainty around approval and commercial prospects. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-law investigations were announced: Rosen Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay Wolff, Levi & Korsinsky, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Block & Leviton and Kirby McInerney are soliciting investors or investigating whether Capricor made misleading statements about deramiocel’s efficacy and trial results. These announcements add reputational and potential litigation risk, although no wrongdoing has been established.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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