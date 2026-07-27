Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley Financial

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.78.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 67.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 14,534,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,173. The company has a market capitalization of $369.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $732,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,954.74. The trade was a 68.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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