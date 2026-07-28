CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Major Shareholder Purchases 61,068 Shares of Stock

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari purchased 61,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $410,987.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,343,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,499,190.87. The trade was a 1.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eliyahou Et Al Harari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari purchased 81,300 shares of CapsoVision stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $495,117.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari acquired 13,850 shares of CapsoVision stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,797.50.

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CapsoVision Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CapsoVision stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. CapsoVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CapsoVision presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CapsoVision

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapsoVision

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapsoVision by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapsoVision by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CapsoVision during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CapsoVision in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CapsoVision by 528.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision, Inc NASDAQ: CV is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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