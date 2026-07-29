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Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Capstone Copper logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts broadly favor Capstone Copper: Seven firms assign the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with four buys, one strong buy and two holds. The average 12-month price target is C$16.35.
  • Recent analysts have generally raised their targets, including Stifel Nicolaus to C$21.00, Scotiabank to C$18.00 and National Bank Financial to C$16.50, while TD lowered its target to C$16.00 but maintained a buy rating.
  • Capstone Copper shares opened at C$13.11, down 0.2%, while the company reported C$0.17 in quarterly EPS and C$907.15 million in revenue. Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares worth approximately C$10.68 million, reducing his ownership by 10.44%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.18.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 17.04%.The company had revenue of C$907.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$10,684,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,630,000. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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