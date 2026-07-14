Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the mining company's stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$16.25.

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Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,376,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,080. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$18.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$907.15 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$10,684,058.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,630,000. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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