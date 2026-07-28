Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.0630 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.51% and a negative net margin of 8,527.43%.The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDF has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lowered Cardiff Oncology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cardiff Oncology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDF

Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CEO Mani Mohindru bought 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $29,890.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $29,890.63. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,356,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,654,778.72. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,956 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 50.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,319 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff's pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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