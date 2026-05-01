CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.5 million.

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CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. CareCloud had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareCloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareCloud

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 322,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company's stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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