Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$118.00 by Analysts at TD

Cargojet (TSE:CJT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD's target price points to a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock's current price.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$108.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$124.17.

Get Cargojet alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT traded up C$0.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$84.50. 29,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,779. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$65.60 and a 52 week high of C$105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.40.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of C$254.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cargojet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cargojet wasn't on the list.

While Cargojet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here