Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Caribou Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $2.2790 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.17% and a negative net margin of 1,189.14%. On average, analysts expect Caribou Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,063 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company's core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Caribou Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caribou Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Caribou Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here