Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.6667.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Trending Headlines about Carlisle Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $345,092,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 947.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,662 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $140,256,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 99.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $279,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,568.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389,198 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $124,489,000 after acquiring an additional 385,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $353.49 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $361.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.37.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here