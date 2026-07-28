Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $919.8380 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.9%

CG opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $56.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $75,612,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 818,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,384,000 after buying an additional 552,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,253,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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