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Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Insider Josh Weinstein Sells 34,613 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Carnival Co. & logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Josh Weinstein sold 34,613 Carnival shares on April 21 at an average price of GBX 2,874, totaling about £994,778.
  • Share performance and metrics: Shares fell GBX 18 to GBX 2,002 with 464,507 traded; the stock is trading near its 50- and 200-day averages (~GBX 2,056 and GBX 2,049) and the company has a market cap of £27.74 billion and a P/E of 8.82.
  • Business profile: Carnival operates multiple global cruise brands (Carnival Cruise Line, Princess, Holland America, Cunard, etc.) and runs ports, private islands and hospitality assets across North America, Europe, Asia and beyond.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL - Get Free Report) insider Josh Weinstein sold 34,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,874, for a total value of £994,777.62.

Josh Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Josh Weinstein sold 22,185 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,874, for a total value of £637,596.90.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

LON:CCL traded down GBX 18 on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,002. 464,507 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,732,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,189.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,487. The firm has a market cap of £27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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