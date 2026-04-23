Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Insider Josh Weinstein Sells 34,613 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL - Get Free Report) insider Josh Weinstein sold 34,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,874, for a total value of £994,777.62.

Josh Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Josh Weinstein sold 22,185 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,874, for a total value of £637,596.90.

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Carnival Co. & Price Performance

LON:CCL traded down GBX 18 on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,002. 464,507 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,732,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,189.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,487. The firm has a market cap of £27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

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