Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1258005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital lowered Carter Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carter Bankshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Hovde Group cut Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carter Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%.The firm had revenue of $106.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Carter Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

Insider Transactions at Carter Bankshares

In related news, insider Bradford N. Langs sold 5,500 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $145,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,151.71. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth L. Walsh bought 4,575 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $119,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,328.60. This represents a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 113.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company's stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carter Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carter Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Carter Bankshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here