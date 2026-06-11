Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $1,016,750.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 214,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,047,200. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Carvana Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 12,386,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 3.45. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $97.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for Carvana (CVNA) in several future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, and upgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which supports a more constructive long-term view. Zacks Research upgrade

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for in several future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, and upgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which supports a more constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: Carvana’s subsidiary ADESA launched ADESA Timed , expanding its digital wholesale auction platform and adding another growth lever for the company’s auto-auction business. ADESA Timed launch

Carvana’s subsidiary launched , expanding its digital wholesale auction platform and adding another growth lever for the company’s auto-auction business. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary continues to show generally favorable sentiment on CVNA , with articles noting analysts still view the stock as a buy, though these pieces did not include a fresh rating change. Analyst sentiment article

Wall Street commentary continues to show generally favorable sentiment on , with articles noting analysts still view the stock as a buy, though these pieces did not include a fresh rating change. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by Thomas Taira of 5,597 shares added a cautious note for investors, especially since it followed other recent insider selling activity. Insider selling alert

An insider sale by Thomas Taira of 5,597 shares added a cautious note for investors, especially since it followed other recent insider selling activity. Negative Sentiment: Carvana (CVNA) also fell more than the broader market in the latest session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking or weakness despite the company’s strong longer-term narrative. Stock drop article

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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