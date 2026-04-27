Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $803.58 and last traded at $800.72, with a volume of 51669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $799.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.34 and a 200-day moving average of $621.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Casey's General Stores's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock worth $590,671,000 after acquiring an additional 310,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock worth $447,403,000 after acquiring an additional 206,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,152 shares of the company's stock worth $316,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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