Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $917.47 and last traded at $915.60, with a volume of 2008648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $761.18.

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Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Article Title

Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Article Title

Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Article Title

Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Article Title

Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Negative Sentiment: One risk mentioned in post-earnings analysis is exposure to fuel margin volatility and gas prices, which could pressure future results if conditions weaken. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $796.91.

View Our Latest Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.81.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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