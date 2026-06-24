Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Down 8% - Time to Sell?

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $768.43 and last traded at $764.9370. 177,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.89.

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Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several future periods for Casey’s, including FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term profit growth. Source article

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several future periods for Casey’s, including FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted CASY on its Momentum Stocks list and Focus List, citing earnings growth and price strength as reasons the stock remains attractive. Source article

Zacks also highlighted on its Momentum Stocks list and Focus List, citing earnings growth and price strength as reasons the stock remains attractive. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to Casey’s expanding growth drivers beyond store count, including stronger inside sales, fuel margins, digital engagement, acquisitions and food offerings, which could support earnings growth. Source article

Analysts pointed to Casey’s expanding growth drivers beyond store count, including stronger inside sales, fuel margins, digital engagement, acquisitions and food offerings, which could support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Casey’s was also featured in a dividend-focused article, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors as a quality consumer name. Source article

Casey’s was also featured in a dividend-focused article, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors as a quality consumer name. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary remains mixed, with Zacks Research keeping a Hold rating even while lifting estimates, suggesting the outlook is constructive but not overwhelmingly bullish.

Some commentary remains mixed, with Zacks Research keeping a rating even while lifting estimates, suggesting the outlook is constructive but not overwhelmingly bullish. Negative Sentiment: One analysis warned that CASY may be too expensive for new buyers, noting that the stock’s rich valuation leaves less room for execution missteps.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 4.5%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $815.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.Casey's General Stores's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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