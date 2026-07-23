Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $86.2360 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.23 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Castle Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,214 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $137,640.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,479 shares in the company, valued at $475,759.85. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 8,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $177,836.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,826.60. The trade was a 21.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,189 shares of company stock worth $1,014,561 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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