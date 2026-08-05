Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Sells 8,586 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) COO Kristen Oelschlager sold 8,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $255,605.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,583.76. The trade was a 39.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 520,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.23 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Castle Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Castle Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained its “buy” rating and raised its price target to $44 from $40. The higher target reflects continued confidence in Castle Biosciences’ molecular diagnostics business and suggests meaningful potential upside from recent trading levels. BTIG analyst price target update

The higher target reflects continued confidence in Castle Biosciences’ molecular diagnostics business and suggests meaningful potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results provide a supportive backdrop: Castle Biosciences reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above consensus estimates. However, the company remains unprofitable, with analysts expecting a full-year loss.

The company’s latest quarterly results provide a supportive backdrop: Castle Biosciences reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above consensus estimates. However, the company remains unprofitable, with analysts expecting a full-year loss. Negative Sentiment: Insiders disclosed substantial sales totaling approximately $1.42 million. Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,646 shares for about $867,000 across July 31 and August 3, while Tobin W. Juvenal sold 19,040 shares for roughly $556,000. The transactions significantly reduced their holdings and can weigh on investor sentiment. Because the sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, they are a weaker bearish signal than discretionary open-market selling. Castle Biosciences insider sales filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,628 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,654 shares of the company's stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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