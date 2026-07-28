Caterpillar (CAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $19.3352 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $873.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $929.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.20.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand supports the growth narrative. Caterpillar’s construction and power-generation equipment may benefit from rising investment in data centers and the electrical infrastructure needed to support them, helping explain the stock’s roughly 100% one-year gain. Caterpillar Stock Is Up 100% in a Year

Caterpillar’s construction and power-generation equipment may benefit from rising investment in data centers and the electrical infrastructure needed to support them, helping explain the stock’s roughly 100% one-year gain. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong. Caterpillar’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with earnings per share of $5.54 versus expectations of $4.65 and revenue of $17.42 billion versus $16.53 billion a year earlier. Revenue increased 22.2% year over year, providing support for the long-term investment case.

Caterpillar’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with earnings per share of $5.54 versus expectations of $4.65 and revenue of $17.42 billion versus $16.53 billion a year earlier. Revenue increased 22.2% year over year, providing support for the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing whether the rally can continue. Caterpillar has more than doubled over the past year and gained approximately 364% over five years. Forecasts for another major advance remain optimistic, but the stock’s substantial run-up raises the bar for future earnings and cash-flow growth. Will CAT’s Rally Continue?

Caterpillar has more than doubled over the past year and gained approximately 364% over five years. Forecasts for another major advance remain optimistic, but the stock’s substantial run-up raises the bar for future earnings and cash-flow growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed. A discounted-cash-flow analysis reportedly places CAT near fair value, while earnings-based measures appear more attractive. With a reported P/E ratio above 43, valuation could limit near-term upside despite solid operating momentum. CAT Stock Looks Slightly Above Fair Value

A discounted-cash-flow analysis reportedly places CAT near fair value, while earnings-based measures appear more attractive. With a reported P/E ratio above 43, valuation could limit near-term upside despite solid operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Rare-earth export restrictions introduce supply-chain risk. China’s tighter controls on rare-earth materials used in magnets could raise costs or disrupt availability of components used in Caterpillar’s motors, sensors and control systems. The eventual impact is uncertain, but the issue may pressure margins or require alternative sourcing. Caterpillar Faces Rare Earth Squeeze

China’s tighter controls on rare-earth materials used in magnets could raise costs or disrupt availability of components used in Caterpillar’s motors, sensors and control systems. The eventual impact is uncertain, but the issue may pressure margins or require alternative sourcing. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and investor caution weighed on sentiment. Erste Group Bank downgraded Caterpillar from “buy” to “hold,” while investor Michael Burry’s reported short position benefited from the recent pullback. These developments reinforce concerns that expectations may have become too optimistic after the sharp rally.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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