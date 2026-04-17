Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $799.56 and last traded at $800.6680, with a volume of 1250852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $772.66.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $733.87 and its 200-day moving average is $631.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchyra Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here