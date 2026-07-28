Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday after Erste Group Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $824.00 and last traded at $841.67. 3,790,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,888,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $873.28.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 110,539.0% during the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518,143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,711,772,000 after buying an additional 2,515,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $929.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here