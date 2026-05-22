CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) CAO Adam David Phillips Sells 5,181 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) CAO Adam David Phillips sold 5,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $399,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $733,215.70. This represents a 35.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $80.41. 2,124,849 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,897. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.90. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in CAVA Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,827 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CAVA Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 729 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

Key Headlines Impacting CAVA Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded CAVA Group from hold to buy , adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

Argus upgraded CAVA Group from to , adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several firms reiterated or initiated bullish views, including Piper Sandler, Roth MKM, and TD Cowen, while DA Davidson raised its price target to $84 , suggesting continued confidence in CAVA’s growth outlook. Article

Several firms reiterated or initiated bullish views, including Piper Sandler, Roth MKM, and TD Cowen, while DA Davidson raised its price target to , suggesting continued confidence in CAVA’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 performance, including revenue growth, traffic gains, and same-store sales momentum, along with raised guidance after earnings. Article

Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 performance, including revenue growth, traffic gains, and same-store sales momentum, along with raised guidance after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Commentary noted that CAVA posted solid operating leverage, with operating income and restaurant-level margins improving, reinforcing the company’s growth story. Article

Commentary noted that CAVA posted solid operating leverage, with operating income and restaurant-level margins improving, reinforcing the company’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysis praised the strong quarter but argued the stock’s valuation remains stretched at roughly 150x earnings, which may be tempering enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Article

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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