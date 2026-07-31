Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Cavco Industries NASDAQ: CVCO reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue above $600 million for the first time, as order momentum continued across regions and sales channels, supporting higher production and a substantial increase in backlog.

Net revenue for the quarter reached $610 million, up 9.5% from $556.9 million a year earlier. Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said revenue also rose about 10% sequentially, driven by increased unit shipments. Cavco shipped a quarterly record 5,657 homes, up 13% from the prior quarter, while factory capacity utilization reached 75%.

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Despite the higher shipment volume, backlog grew more than 50% from the prior quarter’s ending level and was also 50% higher than a year earlier. Boor said sequential orders increased by double digits in every region, with the Midwest and Northeast posting particularly large gains after the winter season. Orders also rose more than 10% sequentially across the builders and developers, communities, and retail channels, he said.

Demand Supports Production Increases

Boor said Cavco’s plants are generally increasing production as backlog levels support further output gains. The company’s backlog is now in a range of roughly seven to nine weeks, according to Boor, who said management is encouraging plants to “push behind” the stronger demand rather than wait for even larger order cushions.

He said the company has not changed its pricing strategy to pursue market share and is not chasing orders through lower factory prices. Rather, Cavco is seeking to compete through product quality, digital marketing, branding, product lines and its national sales force.

“We haven’t gone into a mode where we’re chasing market share with price,” Boor said.

Management said it believes recent order growth reflects pent-up demand beginning to move through the market, with buyers appearing to have become more accustomed to the current interest-rate environment. Boor also pointed to the widening price gap between manufactured housing and site-built homes, saying site builders appear to be moving toward higher price points and away from first-time-buyer price ranges.

Margins Affected by Costs and Texas Retail Competition

Consolidated gross margin declined to 22.1% of net revenue from 23.3% a year earlier. Factory-built housing gross margin fell to 20.8% from 22.6%, primarily due to higher cost per unit sold. Financial services gross margin, however, increased to 52.4% from 40.9%, helped by premium-rate increases, gains in the insurance subsidiary’s equity portfolio, underwriting changes and higher loan sales.

Boor said factory-built gross margin declined 40 basis points sequentially, reflecting higher manufacturing costs and greater price competition at company-owned retail locations concentrated in Texas. Wholesale pricing to independent retailers remained generally stable across regions, he said.

In Texas, Cavco saw higher retail traffic but lower closing rates as retailers competed more aggressively for qualified buyers. Boor said the situation was not driven by elevated inventory levels at company-owned or independent retailers, and he characterized the pricing pressure as a transaction-by-transaction competitive dynamic rather than broad-based discounting.

Chief Financial Officer Allison Aden said the company estimates tariffs and inflationary costs reduced cost of goods sold by approximately $5 million compared with the prior quarter. She said commodity-market movements in lumber and steel typically affect Cavco’s cost of goods sold with a lag of roughly 60 to 90 days. Freight costs have increased as well, although some of that impact has been offset by improvements in service costs, she said.

Aden said Cavco continues to focus on purchasing, supply-chain relationships and factory-overhead leverage to mitigate material-cost increases. Boor said home prices are determined by demand and market value rather than through a simple cost-plus model, adding that higher industry utilization could eventually support stronger pricing.

Profit Declines as Expenses Rise

Pre-tax profit declined 14.6% to $55.8 million from $65.3 million in the prior-year period. Net income was $42.3 million, compared with $51.6 million a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share fell to $5.43 from $6.42.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $81.8 million, or 13.4% of revenue, from $69.1 million, or 12.4% of revenue, a year earlier. The increase reflected the addition of American Homestar, higher compensation and employee-related costs, and expanded sales and marketing efforts.

Aden said the company was still able to leverage SG&A as a percentage of revenue on a sequential basis. She described the increased spending as measured investment in sales, sales support, marketing and shared services intended to support future growth.

Factory-built housing revenue rose 9.4% to $586 million, aided by the American Homestar acquisition and higher legacy average revenue per home. Financial services revenue increased 13.3% to $24 million, driven by higher loan sales and gains on the insurance subsidiary’s equity portfolio. Boor said Cavco has identified reliable purchasers for meaningful loan volume, supporting increased loan originations and sales.

Cash Generation, Buybacks and Housing Policy

Cavco ended the quarter with $266.2 million in cash and restricted cash, including $243 million of unrestricted cash. Operating activities generated $74.5 million during the quarter, while the company spent $27.5 million on plant improvements and equipment.

The company repurchased $30 million of common stock during the quarter, leaving approximately $188 million available under its authorization. Boor said Cavco has deployed more than $600 million toward repurchases over a little more than five years and has bought back more than 19% of its outstanding shares.

Management also highlighted the recently enacted Road to Housing Act, which includes manufactured-housing provisions. Boor said the law could support broader placement of innovative home designs in urban and suburban locations over time through improved regulations, market acceptance and homebuyer financing support.

He said the company views provisions related to removable chassis designs primarily as a product innovation and zoning opportunity, rather than a major cost-saving measure. Cavco expects to continue producing homes with permanent chassis as well, depending on customer preferences and delivered-cost considerations.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

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