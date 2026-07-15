CB Financial Services (CBFV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.50 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect CB Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

CBFV opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.28. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CB Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBFV. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,577 shares of the bank's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,678 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,097 shares of the bank's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,540 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,718 shares of the bank's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company's deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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