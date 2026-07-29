CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.800-7.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CBRE Group's conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue increased 16%, Core EBITDA rose 34%, and Core EPS grew 30%. All four business segments delivered more than 25% growth in segment operating profit.

Revenue increased 16%, Core EBITDA rose 34%, and Core EPS grew 30%. All four business segments delivered more than 25% growth in segment operating profit. CBRE raised its 2026 Core EPS outlook to $7.80–$7.90 from $7.60–$7.80, representing approximately 23% growth at the midpoint, and expressed confidence in at least 15% EPS growth in 2027.

CBRE raised its 2026 Core EPS outlook to from $7.60–$7.80, representing approximately 23% growth at the midpoint, and expressed confidence in at least 15% EPS growth in 2027. Infrastructure and data center services remain major growth drivers. Infrastructure revenue rose more than 45% to nearly $1.2 billion, including over $700 million of data center services revenue; management expects data center services growth of roughly 25% annually for the next five years.

Infrastructure revenue rose more than 45% to nearly $1.2 billion, including over $700 million of data center services revenue; management expects data center services growth of roughly 25% annually for the next five years. Advisory momentum strengthened, with global leasing revenue up 24% and property sales revenue up 20%, while Facilities Management and Project Management also posted double-digit growth. Management cited continued office demand, hyperscaler activity, and infrastructure projects as key contributors.

Advisory momentum strengthened, with global leasing revenue up 24% and property sales revenue up 20%, while Facilities Management and Project Management also posted double-digit growth. Management cited continued office demand, hyperscaler activity, and infrastructure projects as key contributors. Investment management raised $1.6 billion of new capital, below expectations, as some Middle Eastern investors remained cautious amid global volatility. Management also noted risks to data center expansion from permitting opposition, power and water constraints, supply-chain challenges, and labor shortages.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.3%

CBRE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,741. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue beat expectations. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $11.23 billion, exceeding estimates of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $11.23 billion, exceeding estimates of $11.18 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. CBRE now expects core EPS of $7.80 to $7.90, up from its prior $7.60-to-$7.80 range and above the approximately $7.67 analyst consensus. The guidance increase signals confidence in operating momentum. CBRE Updated 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBRE now expects core EPS of $7.80 to $7.90, up from its prior $7.60-to-$7.80 range and above the approximately $7.67 analyst consensus. The guidance increase signals confidence in operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Trailing 12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases were nearly $1.0 billion. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises 16 Percent

Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Trailing 12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases were nearly $1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Reported results contain an accounting-related complication. GAAP net income declined 5.1% to $204 million, and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve tied to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. CBRE Group Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

GAAP net income declined 5.1% to $204 million, and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve tied to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading was mixed. Reported insider activity showed five sales and no purchases over the past six months, while recent institutional filings included both sizable additions and reductions. These transactions may create a modest sentiment overhang but do not offset the stronger earnings and guidance signals.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here