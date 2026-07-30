CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the company's current price.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.57.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion, modestly exceeding estimates. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion, modestly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. CBRE increased its 2026 core EPS guidance to $7.80–$7.90 from $7.60–$7.80, above the approximately $7.67 analyst consensus. The revision reflects broad-based growth in leasing, infrastructure and project management. CBRE Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based Segment Growth

CBRE increased its 2026 core EPS guidance to $7.80–$7.90 from $7.60–$7.80, above the approximately $7.67 analyst consensus. The revision reflects broad-based growth in leasing, infrastructure and project management. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad across operating segments. Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Trailing-12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases reached nearly $1 billion. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises 16 Percent

Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% to $2.31 billion, while Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6% to $6.69 billion. Trailing-12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases reached nearly $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $158 to $174 and upgraded its view to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside based on the referenced share price. Barclays also maintained its “buy” rating. Benzinga Analyst Price Target Update

from $158 to $174 and upgraded its view to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside based on the referenced share price. Barclays also maintained its “buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction while industry activity included larger industrial leases, providing additional evidence of commercial real-estate deal flow but limited disclosed financial impact. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction while industry activity included larger industrial leases, providing additional evidence of commercial real-estate deal flow but limited disclosed financial impact. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined 5.1% to $204 million, partly because a $168 million noncash reserve was recorded for fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. Reported GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72. Recent insider activity also showed sales but no purchases, a secondary potential sentiment headwind.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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