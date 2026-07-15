CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Up 6.8% - Time to Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.34 and last traded at $142.2040. Approximately 184,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,215,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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