CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. CBRE Group has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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