CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,386,101 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Citigroup downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 8.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 3.18%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,768 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,741,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,687 shares during the period. Alfreton Capital LLP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 10,778,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,074 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,812,674 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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