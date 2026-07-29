CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.80.

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CCL.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$94.63 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$74.69 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.42.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management and labeling solutions.

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