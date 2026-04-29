CDW (CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $5.4622 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. CDW's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. CDW has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CDW's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,910 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 40,927 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,339.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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