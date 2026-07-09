CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.53, but opened at $85.54. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $82.8640, with a volume of 61,359 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $3,284,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,260. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $1,537,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,107,675. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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