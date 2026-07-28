Celanese (CE) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $2.7455 billion for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.Celanese's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 197,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,656. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

View Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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