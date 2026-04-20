Celestica (CLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $4.0561 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $395.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $399.36.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Celestica by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Aletheia Capital lifted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.78.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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