Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.4211.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $334.62 on Thursday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $370.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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