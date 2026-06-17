Celestica (NYSE:CLS) CEO Sells $26,426,363.36 in Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Robert Mionis sold 55,768 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.96, for a total transaction of $21,579,985.28.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.31. 1,189,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.68 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $380.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celestica by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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