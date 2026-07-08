Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 4.5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.15 and last traded at $360.5260. Approximately 1,294,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,365,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in Celestica by 24.1% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 10,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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