Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $361.64 and last traded at $360.5260. Approximately 854,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,347,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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