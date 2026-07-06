Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 4.2% - Here's Why

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.77 and last traded at $350.24. 1,362,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,378,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.21.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here