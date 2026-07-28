Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.08, but opened at $59.51. Centene shares last traded at $58.2790, with a volume of 2,347,382 shares trading hands.

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Centene News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations. Centene reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.51, compared with analyst estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08, versus a $0.16 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.9% year over year to approximately $53.6 billion, also exceeding consensus. Centene Q2 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Centene reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.51, compared with analyst estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08, versus a $0.16 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.9% year over year to approximately $53.6 billion, also exceeding consensus. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cost control improved significantly. The health benefits ratio declined to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier, while the commercial segment’s ratio improved to 79.2%. Management attributed the stronger performance to better cost management and favorable results in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans. Centene raises annual profit forecast on better cost control

The health benefits ratio declined to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier, while the commercial segment’s ratio improved to 79.2%. Management attributed the stronger performance to better cost management and favorable results in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans. Positive Sentiment: Centene raised its 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted diluted EPS above $4.80, versus the prior market consensus of about $3.49, and revenue of $193.5 billion to $197.5 billion, above the roughly $190.5 billion consensus. GAAP diluted EPS guidance was raised to above $3.11. Centene reports second-quarter 2026 results

The company now expects adjusted diluted EPS above $4.80, versus the prior market consensus of about $3.49, and revenue of $193.5 billion to $197.5 billion, above the roughly $190.5 billion consensus. GAAP diluted EPS guidance was raised to above $3.11. Neutral Sentiment: Board changes were announced. Director Kenneth A. Burdick retired from Centene’s board, effective July 28. The company did not indicate that the change would affect its operating outlook. Centene announces board changes

Director Kenneth A. Burdick retired from Centene’s board, effective July 28. The company did not indicate that the change would affect its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits or demanding evidence of sustained improvement. Despite the earnings beat and raised forecast, Centene still reported a negative net margin, while healthcare-cost trends and membership performance remain important risks for future quarters. The stock’s decline suggests the market may have already priced in much of the recovery.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Stock Down 1.3%

The business's fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $53.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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