CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.0790, with a volume of 1404255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS.

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CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. CenterPoint reported second-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue rose to $2.15 billion versus expectations of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CenterPoint reported second-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue rose to $2.15 billion versus expectations of $2.12 billion. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth investment increased. CenterPoint raised its 10-year capital investment plan by $1.2 billion, aided by rising power demand in its Houston territory. The additional infrastructure spending could expand the utility’s rate base and support future earnings growth. CenterPoint Energy Raises Capital Investment Plan

CenterPoint raised its 10-year capital investment plan by $1.2 billion, aided by rising power demand in its Houston territory. The additional infrastructure spending could expand the utility’s rate base and support future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Operational and regulatory developments remain constructive. Management cited growth and regulatory recovery as key drivers and provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process, potentially supporting future demand and infrastructure development. CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q2 Results

Management cited growth and regulatory recovery as key drivers and provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process, potentially supporting future demand and infrastructure development. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed. CenterPoint maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook at $1.89-$1.91, with the midpoint slightly below the $1.91 analyst consensus. CenterPoint Energy Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

CenterPoint maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook at $1.89-$1.91, with the midpoint slightly below the $1.91 analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Higher capital spending may increase financial pressure. The expanded investment plan requires substantial funding, while prior commentary indicated that higher financing costs could limit earnings upside. CNP’s elevated debt-to-equity ratio also makes interest rates a key risk.

The expanded investment plan requires substantial funding, while prior commentary indicated that higher financing costs could limit earnings upside. CNP’s elevated debt-to-equity ratio also makes interest rates a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves less room for disappointment. With a P/E ratio near 27 and the stock close to its 12-month high, investors may require continued earnings growth to justify further gains.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CNP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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